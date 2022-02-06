The Idiroko Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, says it has taken road safety club campaign to secondary schools in Idiroko area.

The Unit Commander of the Corps, Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota that the command would establish the club in all schools.

Olaluwoye said this was to teach the students about safety on highways right from secondary schools.

He noted that the campaign was part of the programme that the command intended to organize in 2022 to educate the students.

“The FRSC has written letters to various secondary schools and urged interested school administrators to invite us to come and establish a road safety club in their schools.

“In addition, we are also retraining students who had established a road safety club already in their schools,” Olaluwoye added.

He stated that the initiative was to create safety consciousness in the hearts of the students at a tender age, in order to save the Corps from the current challenges confronting it.

The Unit Commander stressed that going to schools to establish road safety clubs, would serve as an avenue to teach the young ones about safety.

He noted that the move would also enable them to obey road traffic rules on the highways whenever they attained the age of driving.

Olaluwoye said that the young ones could also call their parents to order, having acquired the knowledge on traffic rules, when their parents disobeyed such rules.

He stated that the move would reduce the rate of crashes and fatalities on the highways, if the youth imbibed safety measures.(NAN)