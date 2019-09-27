The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday advised motorists to maintain lane discipline irrespective of position on the road to prevent avoidable crashes.

FRSC Unit Commander in Badagry, Lagos State, Babatope Agbaje, gave the advice during a stakeholders’ meeting organised for road users in the area.

The theme of the meeting is: “Road Safety is Everybody’s Business.’’

He said motorists engaging in lane indiscipline in form of lane hopping or facing on-coming traffic either to beat traffic congestion or bad road portions had caused many avoidable crashes resulting in loss of lives on the roads.

“If we all imbibe lane discipline on our roads, especially on Lagos-Badagry Expressway, irrespective of our positions or status, road traffic crashes will further be reduced.

“Road safety is everybody’s business, therefore, there is need for effective public enlightenment for all road users, especially the public transport operators which we have started,” he said

The FRSC official solicited better collaboration among relevant sister security agencies and promised more public sensitisation campaigns and advocacy visits especially during the ember months.

“Drivers are the major cause of road traffic crashes and thus there is need to engage them through effective monitoring, education, evaluation and enlightenment as many of them engage in drunk driving.

“Unlicensed drivers should desist from driving or obtain a valid National Drivers Licence.

“Vehicle owners should engage in regular vehicle inspection to ascertain mechanical faults to avoid breakdown of vehicles or resulting crashes.

“Furthermore, vehicles that are not road worthy should be taken off the road as ‘your vehicle is your body’,” he said.

Babatope said the stakeholders’ meeting was imperative to prepare the command for the usual traffic management associated with ember months.

In his address, the Commanding Officer, Nigeria Army 243 Recce Battalion, Col. C. A Osuagwu, said everyone should get involved in checkmating erring drivers.

The CO urged passengers to always caution drivers whenever they noticed they were flouting traffic rules.

He promised to always partner and support the FRSC Command at all times to ensure safety of lives and property on Badagry roads.

The military official also advised other law enforcement agencies to join hands with the FRSC in achieving its goals of a crash- free ember months in Badagry and in Nigeria at large.(NAN)