The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Taraba has threatened to prosecuted underaged tricycle operators in Taraba.
Corps Commander Selina Williams, the Sector Commander of the corps, issued the threat on Friday in a statement.
Williams who visited stakeholders including the Nigerian Army, Police and other sister security agencies, called for safe motoring environment in the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 10 (4) (y) of the FRSC Establishment Act 2007 and National Road Traffic Regulation 2012 of section 46 (5), frowns at underaged driving. (NAN)
