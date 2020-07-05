Mr Andrew Kumapayi, the Anambra Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says the corps will embark on sensitisation campaign on safer road during the raining season in the state.

Kumapayi made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Awka on Sunday.

He said that the campaign was aimed at educating motorists on the need to obey traffic rules and avoid the negative consequences of over-speeding and dangerous overtaking on the highways.

Kumapayi said that the corps would leverage on the lifting of ban on inter-state movement by the Federal Government to ensure effective monitoring of vehicles coming into the state.

“We will check both the drivers and the passengers to ensure they conform to the guidelines on COVID-19, especially regarding the stipulated number of passengers, all of whom must also wear their face masks.

“We have to do series checks on the vehicles to ascertain their road worthiness, the stability of the drivers and other necessary road safety measures so as to prevent unnecessary crashes on the highway, especially now that the ban on inter-state travels has been lifted,” he said.

The sector commander commended Gov. Willie Obiano for his support to the corps, particularly in the area of logistics, saying that this had aided the command to achieve its set goals in the state.

“We have been able to register our presence in most of the flash points in the state. We want to assured our people that the command will do its best to reduce crashes on the highway in the state through regular sensitisation,” he said.

Kumapayi, who appealed to motorists to be very cautious, said that they should desist from driving with worn-out tyres and that they should always fasten their seat belts while driving. (NAN)