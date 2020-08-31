The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Driving School Associations (DSA) have adopted resolutions towards promoting quality driver training and ensuring safety on the country’s roads, avoiding crashes and hitches.

The initiative was in furtherance of the corps’ mandate of ensuring safety particularly by enthroning a training system that produces quality drivers.

Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, and representatives of DSA reached the resolutions at a recent meeting in Abuja.

According to the Corps Public Education Officer,, Bisi Kazeem, the associations that attended the meeting included Nigeria Driving School Proprietors Association (NDSPA), Association of Driving Instructors of Nigeria (ADIN) and Driving School Association of Nigeria (DSAN).

The meeting encouraged the three associations to close ranks and forge a common front for the development of quality driver training and safety on the roads.

Some of the key points of the agreement read, “Interested driving schools shall put in place appropriate machinery for the training of motorcycle and tricycle riders.

“Driving schools to be re-categorised, based on their capacity for training of applicants for driver’s licence including class ‘A’ drivers licence.

“Only driving schools that have the capacity to train motorcycle and tricycle riders and have been re-categorised as such shall be allowed to train and issue certificate to applicant for class ‘A’ drivers licence.”

The statement said that a technical committee to be chaired by the Deputy Corps Marshal Training with two representatives from each of the three associations, shall be set up to meet to review the standards and criteria for driving school operations and allied matters with report to be submitted.