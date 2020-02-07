Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Zone 10, has organised a capacity training for its personnel on traffic management. The participants were drawn from the Traffic Management department within the zone 10, comprising Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

The Zonal Commanding Officer, ACM Kayode Olagunju in his keynote address said rhe training was in line with the corps 2020 Corporate Strategic Goals on how to improve personnel capacity and competence in Road Safety Management.

He commended the department for deem it fit to organize the workshop with the view to strengthening and sustaining road safety programmes as a lead agency in traffic management.

“The importance of this workshop can not be over-emphasized as it is timely with the team of effective and efficient service delivery.” Olagunju further stressed.

Olagunju who was represented by Zonal Head, Training, DCC Umar Adamu Argungu enjoined the participants to key into the Ease of Doing Business Executive order, adding that “to do otherwise will be attract sanctions.

“You should maintain the credibility of the PRS data on drivers licence as well as the Number Plate database through meticulous inputs on the driver, vehicle owner and vehicle information.” He explained.

Olagunju also appealed to those who have abandoned their processed Licence at the State Motor Licensing office to pick the up immediately.

The Commanding Officer said that the zone through its commands working with the State Board of Internal Revenue in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states to ensure that all processed Licences get to their owners.

He hinted that a Special Operation is been planned to arrest all those driving without Drivers Licence or with expired Drivers Licence and vehicle papers.

“Such offenders will be prosecuted as they can face fines of N10,000 for Drivers Licence violation and N3,000 for Vehicle licence or Number Plate violation or six months imprisonment or both.” Olagunju warned.

Earlier, the Zonal Head, Motor Vehicle Administration, ACM John Alhassan said the workshop tagged ‘Effective and Efficiency Service Delivery in Motor Vehicle Administration’ was designed to abreast the participants on how best to be effective and efficient in traffic service delivery

He however charged tbe personnel to see the training as an interactive session and avail themselves the opportunity in acquiring knowledge through questions and clarifications.

Those in attendance include: Head, Sokoto Sector Command, Motor Vehicle Administration, ACC Zanu Hassan, Head, Zamfara Sector Command, Motor Vehicle Administration, ACC Ayi Akiba, Head, Kebbi Sector Command, Motor Vehicle Administration, CRC Musa Galadima, Zonal Public Education/Protocol, RC Aminu Alhaji Sokoto and Hajia Zainab Bawa, Acting Director, Sokoto State Internal Revenue Board.