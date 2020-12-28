The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) sector command in Lagos State has counseled the motoring public on the need to adhere strictly to speed limits on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Lagos Sector Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide, gave the advice while personally monitoring movement along the expressway up to the tollgate on the outskirts of Ibadan, over the weekend.

He noted that the efforts earlier made by the corps by pleading with the contractors handling the rehabilitation project to remove all the barricades, and their eventual removal, resulted in the free flow of traffic along the corridor.

The Sector Commander, therefore, admonished all motorists travelling along the corridor to reduce their speed so as to avoid crashes that could lead to high fatality or death.

He also encouraged all motorists to avoid overloading and use of phone while driving, as well as remember to observe all COVID-19 guidelines.

In a related development, the Lagos State Sector Command has decried impunity and lawlessness by some security operatives providing escorts to VIPs on the road, saying their disregard to traffic law is inimical to safety and free flow of traffic.

Ogungbemide was reacting to the traffic gridlock caused by one- way driving by some policemen escorting a VIP at Ibafo on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, and their {policemen’s} attack on FRSC operatives from the nearby outpost who were trying to ease the congestion.

A statement issued by the command, said the FRSC personnel on traffic control from Ibafo outpost noticed a standstill situation on the outward Lagos section of the road, and made effort to track the cause of the heavy movement.

The statement said that upon getting closer, the FRSC operatives discovered that at the Mountain Top University area, a convoy of four vehicles with Police escorts was driving against the flow of traffic, thereby causing gridlock within the narrowed lane.

“The FRSC team approached the policemen, insisted that the vehicles turn back and follow their rightful lanes, but the drivers and the escorts refused to comply, but rather one of the policemen pointed his riffle at our men and threatened to shoot at them.

“Also another of the policemen sighted a marshal who was recording the happenings around the scene, and rushed to him {the marshal} with his riffle, snatched the phone and smashed it on the road, damaging the phone completely.

“Eventually, when the police men realised that the FRSC operatives were not going to give in, they arrogantly turned back and followed the right lane.”