The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ore Unit Command in Ondo State, urged motorists to be patient and avoid speeding on the expressway to avoid unnessary crashes.

Mr Sikiru Alonge the unit commander, made the call while speaking to

the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, confirming an accident where 12 people escaped death.

He said that six of the 12 victims sustained injuries in the accident which occured in Lasia town, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Alonge said that the accident involved a Toyota Picnic space bus marked Ogun AKD 297 XD and a Toyota Camry salon car marked Lagos FKJ 852 BD.

“12 people, including six males, five females and a child escaped death in a ghastly motor accident today, only six of them sustained injuries.

“That corridor of the road is narrow and that is why motorists must always exercise patience and avoid speeding which are the major causes of accidents, especially during the rainy season,” Alonge said.

He also warned motorists to ensure compliance with traffic rules, to be alive for their families.

He, however, said that the injured victims in the accident had been taken to Opeyemi Hospital, Ore, while the Police cleared the carcass of the vehicles from accident scene.

NAN reports that no fewer than 13 people died in eight accidents recorded on Lagos-Ore, Ore-Okitipupa and Ore-Ondo expressways in the last three weeks. (NAN)