The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Osun has urged motorists to adhere strictly to the stay-at-home directive of government, as the 14 days extension takes effective from April 17 to April 30.

Acting Sector Commander in the state, Mr Rasak Salam gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) on Thursday in Osogbo.

NAN reports that the state government had imposed a 14- day stay-at-home measure, from April 1 to April 14 in a move aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

“The commission will continue to work with other security sister agencies to ensure that no motorist flouts government directives on the lockdown which lasts for the next 14 days in the state.

“We have all hands on deck and we shall ensure that government directives are kept without any motorists violating the lockdown order,” he added.

The acting sector commander, who expressed satisfaction with the people’s level of compliance and the commitment shown by the joint taskforce, distributed some face masks to personnel of sister agencies in the state, irrespective of the agencies they were representing.

Salam also called on motorists to obey the government’s lockdown order to prevent the spread of the virus in the state, or risk having their vehicles impounded. (NAN )