Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kebbi State, has enjoined motorists to comply with all Federal Government directives on social distancing to curtail the spread of the Covid-19.

The Sector Commander of the corps in the state, Mr Ebenezer Abayomi Asaniyan stated this in a statement signed by his Public Relations Officer, SRC,Uko Okore-Uko,in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

Asaniyan, appealed the motorists to abide by standard protocols of social distancing when carrying passengers.

“Motorists, whether private or commercial should carry maximum of three passengers: one in front and two behind. The buses should load only to 60 per cent capacity: one passenger in front and two passengers each on the remaining seats,” he said.

Asaniyan explained that the measure would safeguard all passengers in the vehicle, adding that the commuters should also avoid crowding before boarding to travel as anyone could be infected with the coronavirus.

“In line with global best practice and as advised by National Center for Disease Control (NCDC ), all passengers should wear nose masks, hand gloves and use alcohol-based sanitizer regularly.”

He added that the command would not hesitate to arrest anyone trying to flout the rules, saying,” the well being of all citizens is of priority.”