The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Gombe Sector Command, has called on the public to always show concern for victims of road traffic crashes and their families.

Mr Godwin Omiko, the sector commander, made this call in commemoration of the 2019 African Road Safety Day with the theme ‘Life is not a car part’ on Wednesday in Gombe.

“I urge the public and critical shareholders to show concern for victims of road traffic crashes and their families.

“Assist them in any way possible to ameliorate their suffering and aid recovery,” he urged.

According to him, from January to date, the command has recorded no fewer than 269 crashes resulted in the death of 134 people and 794 injuries.

He called on the public to also pay special attention to their personal safety in the efforts to reduce the rate of road crashes.

Omiko called on all stakeholders to collectively work hard toward reducing the rate of auto crashes in the state and the country at large.

He said the command had constantly be reminding governments, individuals, including groups on the need for decisive actions against road traffic crashes.

Omiko further commended the state government for setting up the committees to activate the use of tanker truck parking bay and completion of mega motor park.

Omiko said that the command had organised events for the week, which include; media briefing, motorcade, executive walk, visitation to Jumat Mosque and Church services to enlighten the public. (NAN)