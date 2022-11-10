The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has introduced an Electronic Booking Device as a one stop shop to ease its activities.

The corps said the device is not a Point of Sale (POS) machine as wrongly assumed by some members of the public.

The FRSC does not use POS machines but a digitised E-ticketing device to enhance ease of doing business, the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He added that the the device was being used for on-the-spot synchronisation of traffic offenders information into the national database.

“The device is a one stop shop for verification of the national driver’s license and the vehicle number plate as well as other FRSC products and services,” he added.

Kazeem said that the corps no longer use papers nor receive payment for fines for traffic offences booked at patrol points.

He said that Electronic Booking Device (E-Tablet) was one of the corps’ technological breakthroughs.

“The Corps wishes to inform the general public that it does not use, nor permit the use of POS machines nor receive payment for fines of traffic offences on patrol points.

“As an ISO certified organisation with global recognition for lead role in road safety administration and traffic management, the corps has over the years developed transformational initiatives focused on People, Processes and Technology.

“This development is strategic to the introduction of technology into its operations to faze out the use of booking sheet in recording traffic offenders information and replace it with a digital booking device,” he added.

Kazeem said that the “3 in one android device was brought into the operational front in compliance with global best practices on electronic ticketing”.

Kazeem said that the Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, has reiterated that FRSC does not use POS machines but a digitised E-ticketing device to enhances ease of doing business. (NAN)