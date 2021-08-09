The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it would enforce safety regulations and prevent the use of expired and worn-out tyres by tanker drivers to curb crashes across the country.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Bisi Kazeem, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Kazeem said apart from consultation with stakeholders, the corps would carry out an enlightenment campaign and embark on enforcement.

He said this had also made the leadership of the present Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, to commence the deployment of personnel to all tank farms across the country.

Kazeem said the personnel were mandated to carryout pre-loading checks on the tankers to ensure that they met maximum safety standards.

He said the standards were installation of speed limiting devices, safety valves and anti spilling devices among others.

According to him, during the checks, tyres are also put into perspective and any tanker that fails to meet the standard will not be allowed to load.

“More so, the Corps also organised special patrol operations targeted at specific offences. During these enforcement operations, tyres are checked and offenders are adequately penalised.

“We have made frantic efforts, consulting with Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and Major Oil Marketers of Nigeria over time.

“And at the meeting, many resolutions including the provision of maximum safety devices in the vehicles and even complying with the 45,000 litres mandate for all tankers were prioritised,” Kazeem said.

He added that the corps had also engaged in continuous training and certification of drivers of articulated vehicles, which had equipped them with the relevant knowledge necessary for safe road use in the country.

“It is, indeed, a holistic approach and you can see that the result is speaking for itself,” he said.

The FRSC spokesperson said the operatives of the corps were doing their best on the issue of articulated vehicles, noting that a reasonable number of arrests had been recorded nationwide.

“While the arrests are going on, our emphasis has always been on getting the drivers and the truck owners to do the right thing.

“That is why when the arrests are effected, we educate the drivers on basic road safety knowledge,” he added.

Kazeem, however, advised motorists against driving in the rain, saying that it could be risky because one’s visibility was reduced and there were usually hazardous and slippery conditions on the roads.

He, therefore, urged motorists to take precautions while driving in order to ensure they reached their destinations safely.

Kazeem noted that a crash free society was still possible only if every road user played his part by complying with established laws.

“Before embarking on the journey, one should ensure that the windows and windshields are clean on the outside and the inside.

“It is pertinent to routinely check the headlights, brake lights, turn signals and tail lights.

“The wind shield wiper and blades should also be checked for proper functioning. The lights should be on during the day and at night, whenever the rain starts dropping,” said Kazeem.

He also advised motorists to reduce their speed during this time and apply the common sense speed limit.

“They must always obey law enforcement agents, ensure regular maintenance of vehicles, obey the prescribed speed limit on all roads.

“Avoid dangerous overtaking and desist from reckless driving. When all these are complied with, Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) will be a thing of the past in our country,” continued the corps spokesman. (NAN)

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.