FRSC in Gombe State said on Tuesday that it would rid the state of unlicensed drivers during its “Ember’’ months campaign.

The Sector Commander, Ishaku Ibrahim, made the declaration when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafiyawo Community, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

“The campaign and many other measures to be taken in September are borne out of the desire to ensure zero crashes in the state in the last four months of the year.

“Enforcement will be focused on critical offences that cause crashes such as over-speeding and overloading.

“These offences, added to the fact that some drivers are not qualified to drive, and do not understand traffic rules often cause crashes.

“No unlicensed driver has business to be on the road. We shall enforce the necessity to have driver’s license to ensure that whoever uses the road is qualified to do so,’’ he said.

He also told NAN that the FRSC had been taking campaigns on safe use of the roads to churches and mosques while also involving every stakeholder in the transport sector in the state.

Ibrahim advised motorists to be cautious, especially as the Christmas season approaches by avoiding over-speeding, overloading, reckless and drunken driving in their own interests and those of their passengers and the general public. (NAN)

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.