The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zonal Commanding Officer for Zone 4, Jos, Dr Kayode Olagunju, has warned motorists to desist from covering their vehicles’ number plates.

He observing that the illegal act is common among the political class and senior government officials in the zone, comprising Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa states.

The illegal conduct, according to Olagunju who is an Assistant Corps Marshal, has both safety and security implications, adding that Sections10(4)(h) and 10(4)(s) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 makes it mandatory for vehicle identification mark (number plates) to be conspicuously displayed on the vehicle.

Also, the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR) 2012 in sections 36 and 39 makes it an offence not to properly display vehicle identification number on any vehicle plying Nigerian roads.

The Zonal Commander warned that such vehicles would be impounded and the drivers or owners arrested and prosecuted in line with the extant laws.

In a release signed by the Acting Zonal Public Education Officer, Deputy Route Commander Terry Hoomlong, the Zonal Commanding Officer called on all motorists to ensure they properly register their vehicles with the appropriate authorities and also display their vehicle identification plate to avoid prosecuted.

Olagunju also advised the motoring public that proper registration of vehicle is of great benefits to the owner of a vehicle especially in the areas of safety and security, disclosing that in the event of vehicle theft, the robust national vehicle identification database which has records of all registered vehicles in Nigeria, provides detailed information for identification and possible recovery.

The database is also accessible to other security agencies working in synergy with the FRSC, he stated.

The statement said the ZCO had directed all the commands of the FRSC in the zone to strictly enforce the laws by impounding all vehicles that carry illegal number plates and those having the plates hidden.

Operators of such vehicles are to be arraigned before the mobile or regular courts where a fine of N3, 000 and/or six months imprisonment awaits them.

Dismissing some of the violators’ belief while driving dangerously and hiding under the illusion that they could not be tracked as the vehicle plates are covered, the ZCO reminded the public that dangerous driving under the Act and NRTR attracts N50,000fine and/or six months imprisonment.