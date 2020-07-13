Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday warned interstate transporters against violating protocols put in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

FRSC ordered transporters to sanitise their vehicles and loading parks, ensure that passengers wear facemasks and observe social distancing in seating arrangement.

Sector Commander Mr Alphonsus Godwin gave the directive in Asaba at a stakeholders’ meeting with major transport companies operating in the state.

He said the directive was part of resolutions reached at a meeting between the FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, and stakeholders in the Nigerian transportation industry.

Mr Godwin said the meeting ‘resolved that all public transport operators should sanitise their vehicles and loading parks/terminals before and after each trip.’

According to him, ‘the transporters are required to place conspicuous notices at their loading parks to guild passengers on the safety protocols.

‘We appeal to passengers and the media to help monitor transport operation and report motorists that fail to abide by the protocols.

‘We will also continue to monitor the parks and loading terminals to enforce compliance.

‘Any transporter that flouts the directives would be sanctioned and vehicle impounded,’ he declared.

Responding on behalf of the transporters, Mr Ebenezer Makinde, a manager with Peace Motors Limited, lauded the efforts of the FRSC in the fight to check the spread of COVID-19.

Makinde said the task ‘you are carrying out is for the good of everyone and we as transporters will do our best to complement the efforts of the government.

‘I want to assure you that we will abide by the directives contained in this resolution so that we can all live safe from this pandemic.’