The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has restated its stand on the ban of two passengers occupying the front seat of commercial vehicles across the country.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Mr Bisi Kazeem disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that FRSC was still in the business of enforcing compliance on all traffic laws, adding that the Corps would not relent in ensuring safety at all cost.

According to him, the law is very clear on overloading, and the corps is sustaining existing efforts to ensure that the law is obeyed by all.

“The operational arm of Corps is effecting arrest on daily basis, but one thing you should know is that most of these offenders already know and avoid the areas where our patrol teams operates.

“But we are on top of this like we have been on any other challenge that militates against safety on our roads and I assure you that perpetrators are been arrested at all times,” he said.

On the security situation in the country, Kazeem said that FRSC was prepared to curtail the rising cases of kidnapping in the territory considering the wave of kidnapping on the highways in recent time.

He added that FRSC within the geographical sphere of the country as a paramilitary outfit was aware of the contemporary security situation in the country.

“I am happy to inform you that the Corps are tactical, highly proactive and will always play its role by providing intelligence to relevant security agencies.

“We believe that the collaborative efforts of our combined security apparatus will definitely overcome every form of insecurity that bedevils us in recent times.” (NAN)