Mr Chukwuma Njoku, an Assistant Corps Marshal (ACP), has assumed office as the new Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) zone Rs 5, of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Nekpen Ehigie, Acting Zonal Education Officer and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

According to Ehigie, Njoku, who resumed duties on Aug. 22, was a pioneer staff of the corps and had served the corps in various capacities.

She disclosed that the new ZCO was the Head of section, Manpower Development in the training department at the corps headquarters, Abuja before being redeployed to zone Rs 5.

She also said that Njoku took over from Mr Ayodele Kumapayi, who was promoted to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal, and proceeded on retirement in July.

She further said that the new ZCO has appealed to all drivers and road users within the zone to be safety conscious at all times and obey traffic rules, especially as ember months were fast approaching.

The zone is made up of the zonal headquarters, three sector commands of Edo, Delta and Anambra, 22 unit commands, as well as two outposts. (NAN)