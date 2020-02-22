You can use any of your favourite fruits that make each of the colours of the rainbow for your fruit kobabs. Here are some ideas for each colour!

Ingredients

• Wooden skewers

•Strawberries (cut in half if they are large)

•Any of raspberries or strawberries.

•Mandarin orange slices

•Pineapple (cut into small pieces)

•Green grapes

•Blueberries

•Purple/red grapes

•Marshmallows (cut in half if desired)

Instructions

•Prepare all fruit.

•Place one strawberry or raspberry on skewers.

•Add one pineapple piece to each skewer.

•Insert one purple grape onto each skewer.

•Add one green grape to each skewer.

•Insert one or two mandarin orange slices onto each skewer.

•Add two blueberries per skewer.

•Add marshmallow to each skewer.

•Serve plain or with your favourite fruit dip.