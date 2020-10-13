Okwe Obi, Abuja

Peace builders under the umbrella of Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD), have attributed insecurity to the protest of Nigerians against the operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squard, tagged #ENDSARS.

CNEEPD National Chairman, Engr Zana Goni, in a statement, yesterday, called on the Federal Government not to only scrap FSARS, but to also sack the service chiefs.

Goni, further kicked against the planned move by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Burata, to launch a new operation Codenamed “Operation Fireball” to tackle insecurity noting that the strategy was just “diversionary.”

He said: “In case the President is not aware, may we remind him that the growing tension being experienced today because of the ongoing #Endsars campaigns is beyond police brutality.

“It is simply, the result of frustration of Nigerians because of his adamant posture to restructure the entire security architecture.

“Nigerians are tired of insecurity not only in the North East but also the entire North which has no doubt taken toll on our national budget.

“The new twist by the service chiefs being currently championed by the Chief of Army Staff to hold on to their positions is not welcomed by greater Nigerians hence we implore the president to without further delay act by relieving them of their positions.

“We are tired of the cosmetic approach of the Chief of Army Staff and his colleagues over insecurity. We want them to go now so we have have new hands who can change the game against the terrorists holding us down.”

He added that,” We read in the news the renewed pledge by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai to launch new operation to tackle the worsening insecurity in the North, particularly in the North East following increasing activities of Boko Haram elements in the region.

“We wish to state that like many other pledges in the past, Buratai’s promise could be another way of getting President Muhammadu Buhari to back down on his plan to immediately restructure the security architecture which he fears would affect him.”