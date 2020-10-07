TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Commissioner of Police Rivers State Command, CP Joseph Mukan, has constituted a five-man Task Team to enforce the clear directives of the Inspector General of Police to ensure due compliance.

Mukan constituted the Task Team yesterday, after a meeting with all the Heads of the tactical units in the Command with a marching order by the CP to lecture their men or else face the full weight of the law.

Members of the Enforcement Team were drawn from across the Command and would be headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations.

The taskforce was charged to immediately commence the enforcement of the IGP’s directives on FSARS and other tactical units.

Also, the taskforce has been directed to embark on routine checks and visits to all the formations and departments belonging to SARS, STS, IRT and other tactical units and ensure that they are in full compliance.

Also, the taskforce has been mandated to arrest and bring to justice any erring officer, as well as liaise with area commanders and other senior officers, in the

course of carrying out their duties.

The CP, however, reassures the residents of the State that the Command under his watch will do all within its power to Police with integrity and human face.

He appealed for cooperation and support to realize the total branding and reformation of the FSARS, STS, IRT and other tactical units.