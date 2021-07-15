Members of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), have elected Mr. Nkereuwem Onung as the national president of the association for the next two years. Onung who was a former president of the Nigeria Assiciation of Tour Operators (NATOP), and now its board chairman, won with a large margin in the keenly contested election with Otunba Ayo Olumoko of the Institute of Tourism Professionals. At the 24th annual general meeting(AGM) and election held at the Rockview Hotel Royale, Abuja, the members unanimously gave Mr. Onung the mandate, as one with deep knowledge of the industry and capacity to restart the fledgling sector, that was adversely affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

