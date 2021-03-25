The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Lagos State chapter, is organizing its maiden edition of “Lagos Tourism, Hospitality, Arts and Culture Economic Summit (LATHACE)” today, March 25, 2021. The coordinator, Mr. Gbenga Sunmonu, said the programme is the first of its kind, with the objective of solving specific industry needs and restarting the travel industry that was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunmonu said the intensive meeting, due to hold at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, would attract stakeholders from the public and private sectors to discuss issues that touch on the tourism, hospitality, arts and entertainment industries.

“It is a two-in-one intensive programme whereby the ministries relating with the industry will set up their desks for interaction and information dissemination to resolve issues and set agenda for the way forward. There will also be online portals opened by the various ministries for those who will want to resolve or register with them online,” he said.

Sunmonu described the event as a high breed summit that will be both onsite and online with the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, attending as the special guest of honour, while the guest speaker will be Mr. Olaniyi Yusuf, managing partner of Verraki Partners.

There will be a discussant panel to address key issues in the industry, including Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Onigbile-Yussuf, Chief Sam Alabi, FTAN BOT chairman, who is also is the chairman of the Hotel Owners and Managers Association Lagos, Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Finance and the commissioner in charge of Internal Revenue.

Otunba Ayo Olumoko, the vice-president of FTAN South-West zone, said the summit was being organised at the right time, as the industry had suffered the most from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the platform would enable stakeholders fashion a way forward for the industry. He urged all stakeholders to endeavour to attend the summit to brainstorm on ways forward for the industry.