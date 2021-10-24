Cryptocurrency Exchange giant, FTX Africa during the weekend took its crypto education to Port Harcourt, to enlighten entrepreneurs, students, and traders on the possibilities available in the crypto world.

The FTX Africa crypto tour tagged #FTXPortHarcourt is the seminar is the third instalment powered by the cryptocurrency exchange giant.

As with previous editions, the event exceeded the expectations of participants as they were lectured on several aspects of cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and navigating FTX platform.

Industry experts Israel Clement, Obinna Iwuno, Trader Kessy, and Emediong Nkanta, popularly known as “Investor Nnkay”, took turns to speak on various aspects of decentralised finance and blockchain technology, and broke down trading terms like options, derivatives, futures, as well as leveraged tokens.

Participants including first-time traders and professionals were regaled with best industry practice tips to help them get more value from crypto trading as well as how best to harness the FTX platform.

One of the participants, Ngozi Aduba, a final year student of Uniport and a crypto enthusiast said “FTX is one of the most popular crypto platforms in the world. Knowing that they recognise Port Harcourt city enough to hold such a top-class event here means a lot to us residents. They should keep up the good work.”

The FTX Africa Crypto Tour will visit several African cities and provide people with the opportunity to improve their knowledge on crypto trading while bringing industry leaders and crypto enthusiasts together to discuss cryptocurrency and blockchain.

The next stop for the tour is slated to be in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, sometime in November.

