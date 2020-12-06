From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM), Prof. Richard Kimbir, has assured that the commissioning of the 8.25MW Solar Hybrid Project initiated by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) will enhance teaching, workshops and work output in the institution.

He gave the assurance, Friday, during the commissioning of the project. The event had in attendance the Managing Director of REA, Mr Ahmed Salihijo Ahmed, who represented the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba.

FUAM is one of the nine institutions earmarked for the special intervention project, which is designed to ensure efficient energy source off the national grid.

Recall that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project was signed in 2017 with REA under Energising Education Programme (EEP) Phase 1. The elated Vice Chancellor said the university was supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s Next Level agenda through fruitful research, technological and scientific breakthroughs as well as practical farming activities.