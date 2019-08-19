Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) has joined the five days nationwide warning strike called by the Senior Staff Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU).

However, the state-owned Benue State University (BSU) Makurdi is yet to join the nationwide warning strike.

Speaking with our correspondent by phone, FUAM SSANU Chairman, Pastor Emmanuel Nyiyongo confirmed that SSANU Members in the institution on Monday joined the warning strike.

But the Public Relations Officer of the Benue State University, Mr. Tse Vanger disclosed to Daily Sun that the institution’s branch of SSANU was yet to join the strike.

He said SSANU actually called for a meeting on Monday but that staff were too busy to attend the meeting adding that at the time he was speaking, there was no circular yet to the effect of the branch joining the strike.

“We are all still in our offices as I speak with you now and there is no circular yet as to us joining the nationwide strike,” Vanger stated.