From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi FUAM will on Saturday award degrees and certificates to 8,192 graduands during the 23 -25 combined convocation of the institution.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Richard Kimbir who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday gave the breakdown of the graduands to include 7,073 First Degrees graduates and 1,119 Higher Degrees.

“Out of the 1,119 Higher Degrees Graduands, 365 have Post Graduate Diplomas,686 have Master’s and 68 have PhD degrees.”

He noted that five prominent Nigerians including National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele and would be awarded honorary degrees.

Others to be given Honorary awards are former Governor of Adamawa State, Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako and group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Melee Kyari.

Prof. Kimbir listed 16 different projects embarked upon by his administration that are ready for commissioning during the convocation program.