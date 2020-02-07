Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK), Kebbi State has matriculated 1,305 fresh students for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Bello .B. Shehu while addressing the new students at the 6th matriculation ceremony of the institution congratulated the students for securing admission into the University.

Shehu, who warned then against indecent dressing, extremism, cultism, drug abuse, examination misconduct, violence said, they should also be security conscious wherever they are.

The Vice- Chancellor further said that the university has introduced new degree programmes in the institution.

” The University introduced new degree programmes which includes Medicine and Surgery, B.sc Anatomy and B.sc Physiology in the 2019/2020 academic session. The Faculty of Arts, Social and Management Sciences would be splitted into two individual faculties”,

The Vice Chancellor also informed the gathering that the Faculty of Environmental Sciences would relocate to its new building at the main campus soon.

Earlier, the Dean of Students Affairs Division, Prof. Ibrahim Magawata admonished students to focus on their studies stressed that the University would continue to appreciate excellent academic performance by students in different endeavors.