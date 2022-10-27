From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Management of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK) has announced Monday October 31st, 2022 has the resumption date for all academic activities in the institution.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the University, Mallam Jamilu M. Magaji confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to him, “the Senate of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK) has approved Monday, 31st October, 2022 for resumption of academic activities in the institution. This was sequel to the 26th (Special) meeting of the Senate held on Wednesday, 26th October, 2022.

“Based on the approved adjusted 2020/2021 Academic Calendar, Second Semester Lectures takes place in 8 Weeks from Monday, 31st October to Thursday, 22nd December, 2022. A Mid-Semester Break follows, holding from Friday, 23rd December, 2022 to Monday, 2nd January, 2023. Accordingly, Second Semester Lectures continues for 4 weeks from Tuesday, 3rd to Saturday, 28th January, 2023.

“Meanwhile, the Second Semester Examination for the 2020/2021 Session begins from Monday, 30th January to Saturday 18th February, 2023. The University begins merged 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 Academic Session on Monday, April 3, 2023”, he added.