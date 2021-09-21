From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK) has officially resumed academic activities for the 2020/2021 Academic Session.

Head of Information Information and Public Relations Units of the University Mallam Jamilu M Magaji confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, ‘this was sequel to the approval of the Senate at its 23rd meeting held on Monday, 20th September, 2021.

‘According to the approved 2020/2021 Academic Calendar, Registration Exercise for fresh Students holds from Monday, 20th September to Saturday, 9th October, 2021. In the same vein, Registration Exercise for returning students takes place from Monday, 27th September to Saturday, 9th October, 2021.

‘Meanwhile, First Semester Lectures takes place in 11 Weeks from Monday, October 11 to Thursday, 23rd December, 2021. Accordingly, First Semester Examinations for the 2020/2021 Academic Session will commence on Monday, the 24th of January, 2022.’

Magaji also disclosed that the university has changed the department of Biology to the Department of Biology Sciences.

He explained that ‘this would enable the Department to accommodate more programmes, in line with the global best practices. In addition, Senate also approved a specialised Academic Calendar for MBBS Programme.’

He also quoted the Vice Chancellor of the the University, Professor BB Shehu, who is also Chairman of the Senate Council, to have acknowledged the support and cooperation of the Senate members

