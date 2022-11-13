From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Vice Chancellor of Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK), Prof. Bello Bala Shehu has been elected the new President of the Continental Association of African Neurosurgical Societies (CAANS) for two years.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the University, Jamilu M. Magaji,who confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, stated that the development took place at the 4th CAANS Congress held from 7th to 11th November, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to the him, ” the Continental Association of African Neurosurgical Societies (CAANS) was established in 2012, as the continental, non-governmental, learned society representing the neurosurgeons of African region. It is one of the 5 Continental Associations of the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (WFNS).

“The sister-continental associations are the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS), the Asian Australasian Society of Neurological Surgeons (AASNS), European Association of Neurosurgical Societies (EANS) and Latin American Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (FLANC).

“The CAANS international Congress previously held in Algiers (Algeria) in 2014, Cape Town (South Africa) in 2016 and most recently Abuja (Nigeria) in 2018 is a significant continental event in the health sector that attracts Neurosurgeons from the entire globe. CAANS has since inception continued to grow in height and might, holding well-attend Neurosurgical Congresses across the Continent.

“The new CAANS President, Prof. BB Shehu is a Fellow to several professional institutions including the West African College of Surgery; Royal College of Surgeons, Ireland; American College of Surgeons; and National Post Graduate Medical College of Nigeria. He was at various times the Chief Medical Director of National Hospital, Abuja; Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto and Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, Nigeria.

“The 2022 Congress reinvigorated the CAANS’ resolve to dealing with the challenges faced by African neurosurgeons in building the healthcare system. The Congress was preceded by workshops and symposia, as well as boot camp, neurovascular, neuroendoscopic and Spine workshops.

“The new President expressed gratitude to the CAANS Executive Committee, the outgone President, Mahmood Qureshi and all professional colleagues for finding him worthy of this appointment. He appealed for continued support and cooperation to build on the CAANS success stories”, he said.