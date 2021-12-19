The Governing Council of Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa, has appointed Alhaji Abubakar Mijinyawa as the substantive registrar of the institution.

The institution’s Chief Information Officer, Alhaji Abdullahi Yahaya, announced this in a statement in Dutse on Sunday.

Yahaya said the council appointed Mijinyawa at its 6th meeting that took place on Saturday.

He explained that a total of six candidates were shortlisted for the position and after the interviews Mijinyawa was picked.

Before the new appointment, Mijinyawa was a Deputy Registrar and Secretary of Establishment of the university since 2020.

He is billed to take over on Feb. 15, 2022 and his appointment is for a single term of five years.

Mijinyawa has a bachelor in Political Science and a master in Public Policy and Administration.

“The new registrar has higher professional diploma in computer studies and a certificate in Advance Digital Appreciation Programme for Tertiary Institutions (ADAPTI),“ the statement said. (NAN)