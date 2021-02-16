From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

A 400 level Mathematics student at the Federal University Dutse (FUD) is said to have committed suicide over alleged cheating by his girlfriend.

It was learned that the incident occurred Monday around 4:00 pm at Yelwawa quarters in Dutse.

The deceased student, identified as Abdullahi Bashir, is reported to have made the decision to end his life when he could not convince his girlfriend from going on a Valentine’s Day outing with her friend.

A student of the school who does want his name mentioned told our reporter that ‘Abdul took a dose of the pesticide popularly known as ‘Sniper’ after attempts to persuade his girlfriend of 200 level, Rafi,atu Muhammad, from attending a Valentine’s Day outing with another person,’ he declared.

FUD spokesman Abdullahi Yahaya Bello confirmed the incident to our reporter, stating that the student was earlier rushed to the Rasheed Shekoni Teaching Hospital, Dutse, were he was pronounced dead.

He said the university Is carrying out an in-depth investigation to ascertain the cause of death.

Police spokesman Mr Aminudeen Zubair said authorities are yet to receive any confirmation from the university on the matter.