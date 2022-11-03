The Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State, says it has established a Faculty of Law and will take off with two undergraduate programmes.

This is contained in the University’s weekly bulletin issued to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina, by the spokesperson of the institution, Mr Habibu Umar-Amin.

According to him, the development is part of its Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu-Bichi’s effort to fulfill the institution’s mission.

“The VC has continued to create knowledge and impact the same to transform the human mind in fulfilment of the University’s mission.

“He has demonstrated this by establishing the Faculty of Law, which has two undergraduate programmes – L.L.B. Islamic Law and Jurisprudence, and L.L.B. Public and Private Law.

“These two programmes are currently waiting for resource verification by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“The fundamental principle of the faculty is to contribute significantly to the enrichment and enhancement of legal study and practice,” he said.

According to Umar-Amin, the faculty is designed to provide legal education within the realm of a dynamic socio-political environment and to encompass national, global trends and challenges.

“The main focus of the Law programmes is to create an environment that encourages intellectual rigour, analytical and critical engagement as well as profound ethical standards.

“The programme will produce law graduates who can compete actively in legal, social, economic and political developments on a global scale.

“The Faculty of Law will ensure a high level of performance, integrity and quality.

“This will be done to certify to the international community that the programmes offered in the Law Faculty are of high standard and their graduates are proficient for employment and for further studies,” he said. (NAN)