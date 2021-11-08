From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA), Katsina State, on Monday matriculated a total of 3,800 students across 13 faculties in the school.

Speaking at the ceremony which also marks the 10th anniversary of the institution, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi, said that the figure included pioneer students for the new faculties of Law, Health and Engineering as approved by the National Universities Commission.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

He noted that well over 10,000 candidates had earlier applied for admission into the institution adding that, “I share with you the joy of being admitted into your various departments for your respective programmes.”

He said that students who graduate from the school with First Class Honours will be offered automatic employment by the University Council while students who earn a CPGA of 4.00-4.49 at the end of every academic session will receive book allowances.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

According to Bichi, “all physical facilities and other resources at the take-off campus and the permanent site are as a result of sincere commitment by both the federal and Katsina State governments, aimed at providing conducive and enabling environment for effective learning.

“As you are also aware of the security challenges in the country, I urge you to be security conscious and cooperate fully with the university by obeying by obeying basic security tips that may be released from time to time.

“The issue of transporting our students to have their lectures at the permanent site has always been a challenging one but buses are made available and are on the basis of first come first served.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .