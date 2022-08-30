The Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of West Georgia (UWG) in the United State on teaching, learning and research.

According to FUDMA spokesperson, Malam Habib umar-Amin, in the University bulleting issued to newsmen on Monday in Katsina, the MoU, which is for initial five years, was aimed at boosting teaching, learning and research.

“It was done virtually between the institution where the Vice Chancellor FUDMA, Prof. Armay’u Bichi signed on behalf of FUDMA, while Dr Daryush Ila, the Vice President, Innovation and Research Board of Regent UWG signed for UWG.

“Under the MoU, cross fertilisation of researches, ideas and facilities shall be used for the mutual benefit of the institutions by both staff and students.

The initiative is especially in areas of Molecular Biology, Plant Biology, medical microbiology, biochemistry, parasitology, entomology, medical virology and animal nutrition.

“Other areas are aquatic ecology, wildlife ecology, exchange of journal publications, academic materials and other information relevant to research and learning.

The UWG will also provide FUDMA with relevant information on available opportunities for Post Graduate studies such as scholarships, fellowships, research grants and conference sponsorships.

He added that FUDMA stood to benefit from learning experiences such as Post-Doctoral Fellowships, Technical visits and participation in Seminars, Workshops and other academic meetings.

According to him, the FUDMA VC described the event as a milestone achievement and a memorable one that will boost teaching and learning between the two institutions and humanity at large.

He assured of his resolve and readiness to continue to explore more of such opportunities for staff and students of FUDMA, to showcase their academic prowess.

The VC noted that FUDMA was committed to boosting teaching and research. (NAN)