Benjamin Babine, Abuja

Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) have ordered an immediate halt of distribution of petroleum products from Lagos to the northern part of the country till further notice.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Otunba Salimon Oladiti, PTD said the action was necessary because the Niger state government had ordered that heavy trucks and tankers using the link roads in Minna shouldn’t ply the road for now.

Oladiti said: “We want to use this medium to inform the general public that from tomorrow, (Thursday, September 17), our members will not be lifting products from Lagos to the northern part of the country because the Niger State government has shut out heavy duty trucks including tankers from passing through the state.

“The only alternative road is not motorable . This is Bida- Agai- Lapai- Lambata road. In fact, this road is a death trap. When we got wind of the plan of the Niger State Government to shut the roads some weeks back, I spoke to the Minister of Works through one of his aides and he assured that the ministry would do palliative and remedial works on the road. Unfortunately, over two weeks after our discussion, nothing has been down on the roads.

“As leaders, we have to do the needful and protect the lives of our members from avoidable accident and attacks from hoodlums. So, starting from tomorrow September 17, 2020, our members will not be lifting products from Lagos to the Northern part of the country. Until the federal government makes the alternative road motorable, our members will not resume lifting of products to the northern part of the country.”

He went to say that a letter was sent to the state Chairman of PTD in Niger state from the state government through its Ministry of Transport informing them about the decision to shut out all heavy trucks vehicles from passing through the link and major roads in the state from Tuesday.