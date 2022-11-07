From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Arewa Youths Alliance for Progress and Development (AYAPD) has vowed to resist any attempt to increase the pump price of petrol.

The group in a statement on Monday by its Chairman, Engr. Jamilu Shitu Dunkawa also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to fire the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) limited, Mele Kyari over his inability to resolve the lingering fuel crisis.

Jamil said his group was saddened by the continuous shortage of petrol which has triggered some unpatriotic Nigerians to sell it at over N250 per litre where the product is available as against the official N185, “the current price is far above the official subsidised rate and is therefore not acceptable”.

The group expressed concern about why the product is still not available across the country and had initially attributed the scarcity to a flood in Kogi weeks ago which has since receded.

His text speech read in part; “the present circle of the scarcity was officially attributed to the flooding in Lokoja, Kogi State, which blocked the major road that links Southern and Northern Nigeria. Several weeks after the flood has vanished and harmattan dusty breeze is blowing, the situation has remained the same, if not worse.

“The resurgence of long queues in our stations coincided with the security alert on planned terrorism attack in Abuja by the US Embassy to American citizens and their staff. We feel strongly that by the inability of Duke Oil LTD to meet the energy demands of Nigerians, they are setting Nigerians up for massive destruction, should the terrorists decides to attack, as alleged by the USA.

As Nigerians may be aware, Duke Oil is solely responsible for ensuring the Energy Security of our country. That they have to achieve. Nigerians have never had it so bad as this year. We miraculously survived the scarcity triggered by the importation of adulterated fuel, then, one alluded to the Russia-Ukraine war, during the last Sallah celebration.

“We, therefore. wish to call on President Muhammadu to sack the incompetent Mr Kolo Mele Kyari who is like the Greek gods with double face.

“Mr Lawal Saude’s led Duke Oil has proven to lack the capacity needed to guarantee energy security. We, therefore wish to call for his sack and adequate probing. Anti-graft agencies should shift their searchlight to Companies and expose all nefarious activities taking place there, so as take the present sufferings off Nigerians.

“Note that we will vehemently oppose and resist any attempt to increase the pump price of PMS, using whatever guise as presently being speculated.”