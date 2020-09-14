Bimbola Oyesola and LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin and Benjamin Babine, Abuja

There are strong indication that organised labour may draw its members and Nigerians out this week to protest the recent increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

Ahead of the protest, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has scheduled emergency meetings of two of its organs, the National Administrative Council (NAC) and Central Working Committee (CWC) for Wednesday in Abuja to ratify and grant permission for the leadership to organise nationwide protests along with other allies in the country.

The NLC in a letter to its affiliates on Friday had said the two emergency meetings billed for 10am and 2pm was on the state of the nation and emphasised the importance of members attending the “crucial meetings.”

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, though not specific on the date for the protest, informed Daily Sun that workers would hit the road immediately the organs gave the nod.

Wabba said Nigerians expected labour to take to the street immediately after the announcement, but said it was important to take some time to organise and plan the protest so that it turns out successful.

He, however, said labour was happy Nigerians were conscious of what was happening around them and taking responsibility.

In the same vein, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Friday held a Zoom meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC) on the latest increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity.

A TUC source said the union plans to hold another meeting tomorrow to finalise details of the protest.

“The protest may hold this week, but if not, definitely it cannot go beyond next week. We are meeting to draw the modalities and probably the cooperation we may have with our other allies,” the source said.