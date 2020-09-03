Chinelo Obogo

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said it plans to carry out a nationwide protest in collaboration with other civil society organisations against the increase of fuel pump price and electricity tarrif.

In a statement by the national spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere and co-Spokesperson, Mark Adebayo, the coalition described the increase as anti people and said they have reached out to civil society organisations and prominent Nigerians and will soon stage a protest.

“The Human Mobilisation Unit of the CUPP, in furtherance of its patriotic objective of serving as a great defender of the interest of Nigerians and led by Kenneth Udeze, head of Human Mobilisation unit/ Action Alliance, has activated the unit’s mandate in view of the two most painful anti people’s actions of the Federal Government; the increment in electricity Tarriff and Pump Price of Fuel.

“The unit’s activities which has been activated from today includes contacting and reaching out to key national labour, civil society, political, ethnic, religious and organised groups starting with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum and all leading activists.

“This patriotic effort is geared towards convincing these organisations on the need for a national civil action to protest and resist the increasing anti people’s polices, especially the painful increase in fuel pump price and electricity tariff coupled with the growing corruption and insecurity that have taken over Nigeria.

“If the consultations yield a positive result, the CUPP Human Mobilisation Unit will be announcing a date for civil action in collaboration with these organised groups,” the coalition said.