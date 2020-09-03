Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

As more reactions trio the hike on premium motor spirit also known as PMS, ActionAid Nigeria through its Country Director, Ene Obi has condemned in a strong term the hike as she described it as act of cruelty to Nigerians.

“ActionAid Nigeria totally condemns the hike in fuel prices.

“We are not out of COVID-19, a lot of citizens are losing their jobs , people are getting poorer, more responsibility with school closure, young people roaming the streets unemployed and fuel hike at this time is shocking.

She said governance is all about easing the pain and burden of the common man, but it seems the Nigerian government is not in touch with the reality on ground.

“We are dealing with too many increases at the same time and this is introducing so much inflation into our lives. Governance is about the people.

ActionAid Country Director noted that instead of dealing with insecurity, government are taking actions that will further heighten insecurity saying as the inflations go up, more people are plunged into poverty and that, there will be more conflict in our society.

“With the volume of energy we have in the country, it is disappointing that we are still not refining crude locally”.

She added that ActionAid Nigeria will be working with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and relevant stakeholders to amplify the voices and demands of the common man.

“The fuel hike is a disappointing move at this time”, Ene Obi the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria said.