From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has sealed some filling station selling Premium Motor Spirit (fuel) above the official pump price.

The operation was carried out by DPR surveillance team in Umuahia the Abia state capital and Ikwuano Local Government Area.

Speaking on the outcome of the exercise, the DPR Operations Controller, Umuahia Field Office, Emmanuel Okoro said the agency embarked on the monitoring to ensure that Independent markers of petroleum products were selling fuel to consumers at government approved prices.

He insisted that the Federal government has not increased the pump price of any petroleum products.

“We found that the Mega Stations (NNPC) were selling at N162, Major Marketers are selling at 162.5 – 163, the Independent Marketers were selling at 165-170, but we have asked them to revert to the official pump price.

“Those we found selling outrageously above the official price and who refused to comply have their outlets sealed”.

He said some of the outlets sealed had contacted them, saying that they were ready to revert to the official pump price and had been, unsealed adding that those who do not revert will remain under seal until they comply.