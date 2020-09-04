Noah Ebije, Kaduna
Arewa youth under the auspices of Coalition of Northern Group ( CNG) on Friday vented anger on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over increase of pump price of petrol, hike in electricity tarrifs, rising cases of insecurity amongst other socio-economic vices across the country.
Addressing a press conference, the Spokesman of the group, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman asked President Buhari to reverse the situation without delay, adding, “If he grandstands our next line of action is to call for his resignation but as it is, it has not come to that yet”.
Suleiman pointed out, “Unfolding events around the national economy, security, general cost of survival in Nigeria in the past few days have once again sparked serious concerns over the direction the country is heading.
“In particular, the recent announcement of the federal government’s decision to hike the prices of such essentials as petroleum products and electricity have ignited widespread discontent and anger across every segment of the Nigerian society”.
Details later
