Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Arewa youth under the auspices of Coalition of Northern Group ( CNG) on Friday vented anger on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over increase of pump price of petrol, hike in electricity tarrifs, rising cases of insecurity amongst other socio-economic vices across the country.

Addressing a press conference, the Spokesman of the group, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman asked President Buhari to reverse the situation without delay, adding, “If he grandstands our next line of action is to call for his resignation but as it is, it has not come to that yet”.