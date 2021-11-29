From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has labelled the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as being worse than the military regime.

The student body declared that the All Progressive Congress (APC) led administration has failed Nigerians and subjected them to worse ridicule in the comity of nations.

The Southwest Zone D Coordinator of NANS, Olatunji Adegboye, disclosed this at a press conference held in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, on Monday.

The student body rejected the proposed removal of fuel subsidy and the payment of N5,000 to 4 million Nigerians by the Federal government to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

NANS described the government’s decision as “a perfect recipe for an aggravated pile of hyper-inflation”, insisting that any increase in fuel price now would compound the economic hardship of Nigerians.

Adegboye said, the removal of fuel subsidy would lead to “astronomical increase in the price of goods and services as this will open a wide door to unintended social consequences such as degeneration of the current insecurity crises and possibly citizens’ revolt.”

He said, “This decision by the Federal government is not only ridiculous and comical, but a disgrace to the sensibilities of Nigerians. This government has completely failed Nigerians and subjected them to worse ridicule in the comity of nations.

“This government is worse than the military regime and we called on all Nigerians to reject the proposed removal of fuel subsidy because it is not only fraudulent, but also evil.

“In the history of Nigeria, we have never had it so bad as the standard of living in the country is in an all time low and people can no longer afford to eat twice a day.

“The proposed payment of N5,000 to 4 million Nigerians is laughable, fraudulent and a way for politicians to stockpile and siphon money to achieve their evil agenda in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

“To say that we are worried about the current state of the economy will be an understatement. In the last two years, the inflation rate have risen astronomically thereby impacting on the cost of living of the good people of Nigeria.

“The value of Naira has become more or less useless with hyper-inflation as a result of senseless continuous devaluation of naira which has plunged the economic into complete comatose.”

Adegboye, however, berated the Federal government for not carrying relevant stakeholders in the petroleum industry along before making its decision.

