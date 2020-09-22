Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has on Tuesday disclosed that unless the Federal Government meet its earlier demands to revert the price of fuel and electricity tariff, it will protest governments decision come September 28th and commence its earlier planned strike.

The Central Working Committee (CWC) of the NLC had last week issued a two weeks ultimatum on the government’s increases, threatening to ground the economy if its demands for a reversal was not met.

Addressing newsmen at the end of its meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC endorsed the decision of the CWC, thus resolving its protest and industrial action would commence September 28.

Meanwhile, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had on Tuesday disclosed its plans to join the NLC in its nationwide strike and protest against the fuel and electricity tariff hike.