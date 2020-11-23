LABOUR yesterday walk-out from a meeting called by the Federal Government to resolve issues bordering on recent increases in pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

It was learnt that representatives of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) left the venue of the meeting in protest barely five minutes after it started.

TUC President, Quadri Olaleye, accused the Federal Government of dishonesty, playing to the gallery and painting organised labour in a bad light before civil servants and the public.

Representing the NLC was its deputy president, Najeem Yasin, while Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Petroleum, Timiprye Sylva, Minister of state for power, Goddy Agba and Secretary to the Government, Boss Mustapha, represented the Federal Government at the meeting.

The government had called for a meeting yesterday with labour to avert a scheduled nationwide protest.

The NLC and TUC had threatened to protest the recent increase in the prices of petrol and electricity.