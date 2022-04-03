From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, has assured Nigerians that petrol scarcity will not rear its ugly head again.

Sylva, who gave the assurance at the weekend in Abuja, at the official presentation of ISO 22301 certification and launch of the Electronic Materials Management Solutions (EMMS) to the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), said the recent scarcity was a reaction to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), adding that it indicated that the Act was indeed a good development.

The Minister, who was represented by the Director, Human Resources, Dr. Famous Eseduwo, assured that Nigeria would never experience such kind of petroleum crisis again.

He further commended NAPIMs for its feat in acquiring the various certifications in the oil and gas solutions.

He said: “I want to assure you that the queues you saw last time will be the last time you will see queues in Nigeria. When you are diagnosed with a problem, and if the right drug is administered, definitely there are going to be reactions. The petroleum queues you saw recently are the reactions of the PIA. And that is to tell you that the PIA is the right Bill for the Nigerian oil and gas industry; and with the capable hands of the GMD and all other supporters, we want to assure Nigerians that things like the petroleum crisis will be a thing of the past as soon as possible.”

Also speaking, the Group General Manager, NAPIMS, Mr Bala Wunti, said the Business Continuity Management Certification would help in ensuring efficient and effective tracking of inventory in the oil and gas sector, fortify transparent online bidding for clients as well as adequately manage threats and disruptive incidents.

Earlier in his remarks, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mr Mele Kyari, reiterated that the national oil company would become a full limited liability firm from July 1, 2022.

From that date, he said, the company will operate in full compliance with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act of 2020.

According to Kyari, with implementation of PIA, operations of the NNPC will run like a private sector enterprise in order to maximise productivity and profitability.