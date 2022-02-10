From Uche Usim, Abuja

True to government’s assurances, fuel queues are gradually thinning out in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as more oil marketers take delivery of the right specification of petrol.

The development is a soothing relief to the week-long product scarcity nightmare motorists have been subjected to.

Daily Sun visited some filling stations Thursday evening and observed tankers discharging petrol.

Those along the busy Kubwa expressway that have been without products for many days sold petrol to motorists.

However, it was observed that consumers preferred patronising outlets of major oil marketers for fear of not buying contaminated petrol.