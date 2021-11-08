By Adewale Sanyaolu

To ensure the elimination of adulterated petroleum products across the downstream value chain,the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has pledged to sanction members involved in the sale of adulterated fuel.

This was even as it said PETROAN has introduced 3P (Petroleum Product Passport) App industry to monitor quality and quantity of petroleum products sold at various outlets nationwide.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

President of PETROAN, Mr.Billy Harry, told Daily Sun that 3P App was recently unveiled at an event in Owerri, Imo State, attended by top officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and major stakeholders in the oil and gas in Nigeria.

He added that PETROAN inaugurated its Quality Assurance and Quality Control (PQAQC) compliance monitoring team at the same event

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Harry, said 3P is designed to check and ensure that no adulterated or fake petroleum finds its ways through the petrol station outlets operated by its members.

“Petrol products retail stations are the last mile and final point of sale in the petroleum supply chain. PETROAN is the touch point with the end consumer. This makes us the most important functional point in the entire supply chain. If we don’t checkmate what the consumer gets at that point, then there is trouble.”

According to him, there are various kinds of oil and gas explorers offshore, including black market operators.

“We want the consumer to be assured that the fake or adulterated products from outside the NNPC value chain will not be sold in our outlets. The 3P App is therefore designed to checkmate these bad products,” Harry said.

Harry, a former President of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture (PHACCIMA), explained that the success of the 3P app rests squarely on the retail outlets.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .