By Steve Agbota

As fuel scarcity continues to linger majorly in Lagos and Abuja, about 11 ships laden with various petroleum products are currently waiting at high sea to berth at Lagos ports.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The scarcity is coming after two vessels that arrived and discharged about 300 million litres of petrol last week at Lagos Ports to ease the controversy trailing the quality of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known petrol imported into the country recently.

Daily Sun learnt that out of the 11 vessels, seven are carrying petrol, two are carrying Automated Gas Oil (diesel), one of Jet A1 (aviation fuel) and one of butane gas.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) shipping position, obtained by Daily Sun, the vessels are carrying 20,000 metric tones (mt) of petrol each; 10,000mt of diesel each; 5,500mt of Jet A1 and 6,000mt of butage gas.

The tanker vessels are marked “stemmed” and currently waiting at the Lagos anchorage.

Meanwhile, the shipping position also showed that no petroleum product is expected into the country through Lagos port between February 11 and 27, 2022, apart from those already on the Anchorage.

However, other consignments such as motor vehicles, bulk wheat, general cargo, containersied items, gymnasium, sulphur and soda ash and inbalast are expected within the period. Conversely, fuel scarcity has continued unabated in some major cities across the country. This situation is persisting as fuel marketers ration fuel, due to the adulterated fuel in circulation.